Artist’s impresison of the Orchestrike concept in action. Missiles coordinate within a salvo as they approach their target(s). Credit: MBDA.

It can now be confirmed that the SPEAR cruise missile will be the first asset in the MBDA portfolio to feature ‘Orchestrike’, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool used for collaborative, weapon-to-weapon communications.

As part of a select media cohort Airforce Technology was invited to a press conference to hear the latest update at MBDA’s Stevenage facility before the concept is demonstrated in a digital-twin simulator at the Farnborough International Air Show 22-26 July 2024.

The European missile manufacturer has rapidly advanced the AI technology, bringing the concept to capability in the past year since it was unveiled for first time at the Paris Air Show 2023.

Orchestrike will ensure the optimal result of a salvo through AI-driven coordination, collaboration and cooperation between the missiles and the pilot controlling them from the launch aircraft. It can overcome tactical problems as they arise in the moment, thus increasing weapon and platform survivability. All the while a human operator remains in the loop.

Missiles driven by Orchestrike AI can even reallocate quite late by about 20 seconds before the weapon reaches its target, suggested Greg Nunn, MBDA UK’s sales and business development spokesperson.

In the future, Orchestrike can be extended to other MBDA munitions with network-enabled datalink capabilities. When asked whether this will work with weapons produced by other defence companies, Nunn stated they had “not fully explored… third party weapons yet.” Though, the spokesperson did entertain the possibility depending on a customer’s requirements.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

SPEAR and Orchestrike

SPEAR is a high-precision, air-to-surface cruise missile that MBDA designed for the UK Royal Air Force (RAF).

The weapon was similarly unveiled at Farnborough in 2012, and in 2019 a team of BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin and MBDA engineers began to integrate air-to-air Meteor and SPEAR missiles to the RAF’s F-35B fleet.

While the F-35 carries up to four missiles in an internal weapons bay, the ageing Eurofighter Typhoon can carry the same number of ground attack weapons externally.

An artist’s impression of a Eurofighter Typhoon (left) and and F-35 Lightning II (right) alongside a Spear cruise missile in flight. Credit: MBDA.

MBDA is close to development firing of SPEAR that will take the company on the path to certified design. However, this next step does hinge on progress with the Block IV F-35 modernisation, which has faced considerable delays and cost growth.

SPEAR complements Orchestrike as it uses a turbojet engine. This feature allows the beyond horizon reach to ensure that the aircraft remains safely away from hostile air defence units.

“SPEAR’s turbojet can prepare the weapon in the right position to the target after reallocating” the missile following newfound information gained from other missiles in the salvo, explained Nunn.