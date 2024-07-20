It can now be confirmed that the SPEAR cruise missile will be the first asset in the MBDA portfolio to feature ‘Orchestrike’, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool used for collaborative, weapon-to-weapon communications.
As part of a select media cohort Airforce Technology was invited to a press conference to hear the latest update at MBDA’s Stevenage facility before the concept is demonstrated in a digital-twin simulator at the Farnborough International Air Show 22-26 July 2024.
The European missile manufacturer has rapidly advanced the AI technology, bringing the concept to capability in the past year since it was unveiled for first time at the Paris Air Show 2023.
Orchestrike will ensure the optimal result of a salvo through AI-driven coordination, collaboration and cooperation between the missiles and the pilot controlling them from the launch aircraft. It can overcome tactical problems as they arise in the moment, thus increasing weapon and platform survivability. All the while a human operator remains in the loop.
Missiles driven by Orchestrike AI can even reallocate quite late by about 20 seconds before the weapon reaches its target, suggested Greg Nunn, MBDA UK’s sales and business development spokesperson.
In the future, Orchestrike can be extended to other MBDA munitions with network-enabled datalink capabilities. When asked whether this will work with weapons produced by other defence companies, Nunn stated they had “not fully explored… third party weapons yet.” Though, the spokesperson did entertain the possibility depending on a customer’s requirements.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
SPEAR and Orchestrike
SPEAR is a high-precision, air-to-surface cruise missile that MBDA designed for the UK Royal Air Force (RAF).
The weapon was similarly unveiled at Farnborough in 2012, and in 2019 a team of BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin and MBDA engineers began to integrate air-to-air Meteor and SPEAR missiles to the RAF’s F-35B fleet.
While the F-35 carries up to four missiles in an internal weapons bay, the ageing Eurofighter Typhoon can carry the same number of ground attack weapons externally.
MBDA is close to development firing of SPEAR that will take the company on the path to certified design. However, this next step does hinge on progress with the Block IV F-35 modernisation, which has faced considerable delays and cost growth.
SPEAR complements Orchestrike as it uses a turbojet engine. This feature allows the beyond horizon reach to ensure that the aircraft remains safely away from hostile air defence units.
“SPEAR’s turbojet can prepare the weapon in the right position to the target after reallocating” the missile following newfound information gained from other missiles in the salvo, explained Nunn.