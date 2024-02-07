OCCAR-EA director Joachim Sucker (left) meets the Swedish National Armaments director Gorgen Martensson (right) in Stockholm, Sweden. Credit: OCCAR.

Given the tumultuous militarisation of Europe since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago, the Organisation of Joint Armament Co-operation – often referred to by the French abbreviation ‘OCCAR’ – is seeking new participating nations in the programmes it facilitates.

Director of the organisation’s executive administration, Joachim Sucker, visited the Swedish capital Stockholm on 6 February 2024 to coax the Nordic country’s national armaments director Gorgen Martensson.

Sucker explained that his visit was part of an “information campaign” requested by the six main OCCAR member states – Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK – approaching possible European partners to sign agreements with the organisation.

Confidence in OCCAR’s efficiency is reflected in the considerable growth of platforms the agency has taken on in recent years: from 16 in 2022 to 25 in 2024. Alongside that, the agency’s operational budget also increased by more than €1bn ($852.59m).

OCCAR’s growing portfolio includes the Boxer armoured vehicle, of which it has delivered 688 units; the A400M transport aircraft, having delivered 120 units by the end of last year; the FREMM multi-mission frigates, delivering 16 out of 18 ships; and FSAF-PAAMS surface-to-air missile defence systems, for which it made its 14th contract amendment this week.

The first Aster 30 PAAMS mid-life updated munitions and kits have been delivered to France and Italy as part of the FSAF-PAAMS programme. Credit: OCCAR.

Currently, Sweden is one of ten ‘non-member participating states’ within the OCCAR structure. This designation contrasts with the six aforementioned ‘member states’. A third classification includes nations with ‘observer’ status including Australia, Japan and Brazil.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Sucker acknowledged OCCAR’s existing co-operation with Sweden, although he hopes that this engagement will take a step further in signing another framework and security agreement.

At the moment, the Swedish defence prime Saab participates in OCCAR’s REACT project, wherein it is designing an airborne electronic attack capability alongside Indra, Elettronica and Hensoldt.

Likewise, the Swedish arm of the space systems supplier Beyond Gravity also participates in one of OCCAR’s most promising programmes, such as its attempt to produce an endo-atmospheric (within Earth’s atmosphere) hypersonic defence interceptor (HYDEF).

HYDEF programme to produce an endo-atmospheric hypersonic interceptor. Credit: Diehl Defence.

What can OCCAR offer Sweden?

The Swedish defence market is highly indigenous with global industry players such as Saab producing a range of globally coveted systems. According to intelligence from GlobalData, a leading data analytics company, the country’s fastest growing segments are fixed-wing aircraft, missiles and missile defence systems, as well as naval vessels.

As far as OCCAR is concerned, Sweden’s defence output in these sectors will provide greater enhancement of some of its programmes.

However, judging from GlobalData’s account of the nation’s equipment list certain OCCAR programmes may support the Swedish Armed Forces in replacing some of its enduring systems, particularly in the land domain.

Currently, the Swedish Armed Forces are upgrading or replacing existing platforms with modern, more capable variants. The air force will receive 70 new Gripen fighter aircraft, and the Swedish navy is replacing older models of submarine with the new Blekinge-class and modernising one of the Gotland-class to increase the fleet size from four to five.

Other programmes include sensor upgrades for the S100D airborne command and surveillance system, and a mid-life upgrade (MLU) for the army’s Patria armoured fighting vehicles.

Why target the Nordic region?

“OCCAR is a very useful office for collaborating European defence projects, and in current times I’m sure they would be very keen to deepen ties with new Nordic Nato allies, both Sweden and Finland,” GlobalData Defence Analyst James Marques indicated.

General view of Nato Foreign Ministers session with Finland and Sweden, 31 March 2023. Credit: Nato.

“Hungary is holding up Sweden’s membership still and perhaps they planned to do this after Sweden’s accession, but there is a growing sense of urgency in European defence given shaky situation in Ukraine and possibility of US fully losing the plot,” he added.

“A history of neutrality means Sweden and Finland are experienced and self-reliant manufacturers, who likely have the knowledge and skill base to assist in scaling rearmament, perhaps basic items such as shells, but also technical know-how in a lot of growing European programmes.”