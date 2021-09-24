Cubic’s Nuvotronics to deliver MARIA LRU test-asset for USAF F-16 upgrade

An F-16 Fighting Falcon Block 40 aircraft in flight during a mission over Iraq. Credit: USAF / Master Sgt Andy Dunaway / WIkiCommons.

Cubic’s fully owned subsidiary Nuvotronics has won a contract to deliver test-asset Millimetre wave Actuated RF to IF Amplifier (MARIA) Line Replaceable Units (LRU).

The contract to deliver MARIA LRUs was awarded by Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI) in support of the US Air Force’s (USAF) ALR-69A upgrade for F-16 platform.

Under the contract, Cubic|Nuvotronics will design, develop, produce, test, and deliver MARIA LRU flights test assets to GTRI.

MARIA amplifier is a dual-input, single-output (DISO) radio frequency (RF) downconverter switch LRU.

It will be installed and tested on board the F-16 platform.



Cubic|Nuvotronics vice-president and general manager Martin Amen said: “This award supports our continued evolution in innovation of solutions operating in mmWave spectrum.

“Our solutions like MARIA are especially adaptable to support applications for US Electronic Warfare platforms.

“Additionally, this award expands our adoption of our PolyStrata process providing significant size, weight, and power (SWaP) advantages.”

MARIA will offer the F-16 platform with unparalleled millimetre wave (mmWave) technology, advanced detection and dynamic range, and boost response time.

Cubic|Nuvotronics’ mmWave manufacturing technology helps in reducing production risk and variation. It also minimises cost and enables better ‘unit-to-unit repeatability’.

Cubic Mission Communications and Computing vice-president and general manager Michael Barthlow said: “The MARIA downconverter award puts Nuvotronics in a unique and exclusive position to provide the US Government industry leading mmWave solutions.

“We are honoured to be chosen as a potential key enhancer of the F-16 platform.”