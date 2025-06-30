The first ECRS Mk1 radars feature advanced subsystems for both the processor and the antenna power supply & control (APSC). Credit: © Indra/Hensoldt AG.

Hensoldt and Indra have produced the first Eurofighter Common Radar System Mark 1 (ECRS Mk1) Step 1 radars with new hardware.

The first ECRS Mk1 radars feature advanced subsystems for both the processor and the antenna power supply & control (APSC).

The next-generation radar is for the German and Spanish Eurofighter combat aircraft manufactured by Airbus.

It follows a decision taken by military customers in Germany and Spain in April last year to introduce the new hardware into the ECRS Mk1 Step 1 configuration.

In February 2025, Hensoldt secured a contract extension valued at around €350m ($367.09m), aimed at advancing the ECRS Mk1.

The ECRS Mk1, leveraging a multi-channel active electronically scanned array (AESA) and advanced processor, will improve the operational capabilities of the Eurofighter.

The radar system is designed to optimise the entire range of fighter jet missions, from advanced air-to-air, high-resolution air-to-ground capabilities, to passive and active electronic warfare.

Hensoldt technical director Dr William Gautier said: “In less than 13 months, we have completed the production of the first radars with this new hardware and a comprehensive assessment phase is well advanced. The new APSC and processor give Mk1 a significant boost in performance, both for ultra-fast mode switching, real-time mission flexibility, and future autonomous task-based and AI-supported operations.

“This new hardware is integrated with a robustly refactored software that enables full exploitation of AESA multi-channel technology. Also, thanks to its modern architecture and design ECRS Mk1 is sustainable by customers in the long run.”

The first radar units will undergo qualification and flight-testing procedures. The Mk1 Step 1’s capabilities will be showcased during flight trials aboard Germany’s ATRA Flying Testbed.

Post-evaluation and testing in early 2025, Hensoldt and Indra anticipate commencing mass production of the Mk1 Step 1 by summer 2025.

The ECRS Mk1 will then be installed on Eurofighter Quadriga Aircraft at Airbus Defence and Space’s facility in Manching, Germany.

Subsequent software updates will transition the Mk1 radar into a comprehensive multi-role system capable of performing air-to-ground tasks and electronic warfare operations, stated the two companies.

These updates aim to decrease pilot workload while enhancing overall system efficiency.

Indra technical director Borja Miño said: “The new processor architecture also brings major improvements, including increased computational throughput, enhanced parallel processing capabilities, and support for advanced signal processing algorithms. These enhancements not only improve current performance but also provide the necessary headroom for future software evolutions and sensor fusion capabilities.”

