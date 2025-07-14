A HH-60W combat search and rescue helicopter in flight. Credit: Dunn Photography/Shutterstock.

The US State Department has sanctioned a potential $2.6bn foreign military sale (FMS) of HH-60W Jolly Green II combat search and rescue helicopters and accompanying gear to Norway.

Norway’s request encompasses the acquisition of up to nine HH-60W helicopters.

The HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter (CRH) represents an enhanced version of the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter.

It features capabilities suitable for various missions including casualty and medical evacuation, search-and-rescue operations, humanitarian efforts, disaster response, as well as combat force deployment.

Integral components of the proposed package include 22 T-700-GE-401 turboshaft engines, 21 embedded global positioning system/inertial navigation systems, ten AN/APR-52 radar warning receivers, and ten AN/AAR-57 common missile warning systems.

Additionally, non-major defence equipment items such as GAU-21 aircraft machine guns, IZLID 200P infrared lasers, AN/ALE-47 airborne countermeasures dispenser systems, joint mission planning system with unique components and software, computer program identification numbers (CPINs), weapons support equipment, and various other logistics and programme support elements are included in the deal.

The helicopter is built by Sikorsky Aircraft, a Lockheed Martin subsidiary, which is designated as the principal contractor for this sale.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of this potential sale.

Currently, there is no known offset agreement associated with this potential sale; however, any such agreement would be determined through negotiations between Norway and the contractor.

In a statement, DSCA said the “proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a Nato ally”.

The acquisition is expected to enhance Norway’s ability to counter present and future threats by upgrading its airborne combat and special operations capabilities.

These aircraft will serve in defence of Nato members and allies.

According to DSCA, no additional US government or contractor personnel will need to be deployed to Norway for the implementation of this proposed sale.

According to a GlobalData report, Norway’s defence budget is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 4% from 2024 to 2028.

This growth is due to the country’s modernisation plans enhance the readiness and availability of its military forces.

In August 2024, Norway secured US approval to acquire M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and associated equipment for $580m.

