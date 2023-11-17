Norwegian Army armored tank with soldier on it and flag of Norway. Source: Michele Ursi/Shutterstock

GlobalData’s ‘Norway Defense Market 2023-2028′ report forecasts a boost to Norway’s defence capabilities, emphasising increased budgets and procurement strategies across the Army, Naval, and Air Force.

GlobalData’s latest report on Norway’s defence outlook reveals an uptick in its commitment to fortifying its military strength. Due to evolving global security dynamics, Norway is set to witness its defence budget rise from $7.6bn in 2023 to an imposing $9.2bn by 2028.

A strategic shift amid geopolitical challenges propels spending

The report pinpoints a strategic reevaluation prompted by heightened geopolitical tensions, notably Russia’s increased aggression. Unlike the declining trend observed in the past, Norway’s defence budget surge is marked by a decisive move to address emerging threats, positioning the nation as a force in the face of security challenges.

As a member of the Arctic Council, Norway strategically channels investments towards safeguarding the High North. With escalating great power competition and Russia’s military activities in the Arctic, the nation is fortifying its capabilities to address potential challenges in this strategically vital region.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Additionally, Norway’s response to European security threats, particularly during Russia’s actions in Crimea and Ukraine, reflects its commitment to NATO’s collective defence principles.

Modernisation across the board

The report outlines Norway’s plans for defence modernisation, spanning the Army, Navy, and Air Force. From rearming the ‘Brigade Nord’ to acquiring F-35 fighters and replacing ageing naval assets, tanks, and helicopters, Norway is investing in technological advancements and cybersecurity.

This approach aligns with the nation’s goal of maintaining combat readiness in the face of evolving security challenges.

Article 2 delves into Norway’s unique defence procurement strategies, emphasising the role of the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency. Norway’s reliance on government-to-government sales is noteworthy, with the US leading as the primary defence importer.

F-35s, submarines, and missile defence systems lead transformation

The report highlights the impact of Norway’s defence acquisitions across its Army, Navy, and Air Force. From the dominance of the F-35 programme, the strategic deep dive into advanced submarines, and the growth in missile defence systems, Norway positions itself for enhanced defence capabilities. General Eirik Kristoffersen’s call for an expanded submarine order aligns with the nation’s reassessment of maritime security.

The Royal Norwegian Navy’s tender for four new frigate hulls emerges as a crucial decision point. The report emphasises the challenges faced by the navy and underlines the compatibility of new frigates with Kongsberg missile platforms. With VARD and Ulstein Verft collaborating for a favourable contract bid, this decision shapes Norway’s naval capabilities.

As Norway navigates these dynamic changes and makes strategic defence procurements, the collective impact of increased budgets, procurement strategies, and acquisitions propels Norway into a resilient position on the global security stage.