The recent test propels the stage-one solid fuel rocket motor towards full qualification. Credit: R. Nial Bradshaw/U.S. Air Force.

Northrop Grumman and the US Air Force have conducted a full-scale qualification static fire test of the Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile’s (ICBM) stage-one solid fuel rocket motor.

This test, which was carried out at Northrop Grumman’s facility in Promontory, Utah, marks a step in the modernisation of the US nuclear triad’s land-based component, aiming to replace the outdated Minuteman III ICBM system.

The Sentinel programme is designed to extend the nation’s strategic deterrence capabilities, with an operational lifespan projected to extend until 2075.

The Sentinel missile features a three-stage booster and incorporates new materials and design technologies.

The recent test validates the accuracy of digital engineering models as well as propels the stage-one solid rocket motor towards full qualification, following successful static fire tests of the second and third stages.

Air Force Nuclear Weapon Center ICBM Systems Directorate director and ICBMs Air Force programme executive officer William Rogers said: “As we modernise our nuclear triad, the ICBM Systems Directorate is driven to securely deliver America’s ICBM capabilities.

“This brings us one step closer to fielding the Sentinel weapon system, a vital component of our nation’s strategic deterrence and a testament to our unwavering commitment to national security.”

Currently, a team of experts from the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center and Northrop Grumman are analysing the results of the latest test.

In 2020, the Department of Defense and the Secretary of the Air Force awarded Northrop Grumman a $13.3bn engineering and manufacturing development contract to deliver a tested and fully qualified design for the ground-based strategic deterrent.

In February 2025, Northrop Grumman completed additional tests on various Sentinel ICBM components, signalling further progress in the engineering, manufacturing, and development phase of the programme.