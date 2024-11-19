Northrop Grumman has delivered the US Air Force’s (USAF) Stand-in Attack Weapon (SiAW) test missile, marking the start of the weapon’s flight test programme.
SiAW is a high-speed air-to-ground weapon developed to equip current fifth- and future sixth-generation combat aircraft.
It is designed to provide strike capability to defeat rapidly relocatable targets as part of an enemy’s anti-access/area denial environment.
The test missile is developed to verify that the launch aircraft can safely carry and separate the weapon.
The delivery forms part of the $705m SiAW contract awarded to Northrop Grumman by the USAF in September 2023.
The company is continuing to develop the weapon, carry out platform integration and complete the flight trails with plans for rapid prototyping and fielding by 2026.
Furthermore, the SiAW is poised to address capability gaps posed by emerging threats anticipated in 2025 and beyond. It is designed to enhance weapon survivability and is compatible with the F-35A, offering strike aircraft the ability to deliver weapons from a sanctuary.
The air-to-ground SiAW is designed with open architecture to enable spiral upgrades in the future.
The SiAW project’s Phase II development focuses on digital engineering, weapon open system architecture, and agility.
Phase II comprises two primary increments: Phase 2.1 covers a guided vehicle flight test, while Phase 2.2 includes three additional flight tests and the delivery of SiAW leave-behind prototype missiles and test assets.