Northrop Grumman’s relay ground stations. Credit: Northrop Grumman.

The US Space Force has selected Northrop Grumman for a contract under the indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity framework to develop advanced relay ground stations within the US and the UK.

These installations are part of the Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next-Gen OPIR) programme, an initiative aimed at enhancing national defence capabilities.

The programme serves as a foundational element of America’s comprehensive approach to missile warning, tracking, and defence, notes the company.

The Next-Gen OPIR ensures continuous monitoring of the operational environment and delivers timely alerts about missile threats to the US and its allies.

This initiative to create advanced relay ground stations is crucial to the US Space Force’s efforts to modernise its missile-warning and missile-defence infrastructure via the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution (FORGE) system.

Following a prior contract for the Relay Ground Station-Asia (RGS-A) in 2022, this new agreement will extend the reach of systems designed to monitor and provide warnings about missile threats.

The project aims to improve operational flexibility and broaden surveillance coverage through these additional ground stations.

Leveraging its expertise from the ongoing RGS-A development in Guam, Northrop Grumman plans to employ a modular, adaptable approach to meet the evolving demands of satellite communications.

This includes accommodating various satellite networks while adjusting to shifts in bandwidth needs and strengthening system resilience.

Northrop Grumman operational exploitation systems director Calvin Pennamon said: “We are developing advanced relay ground stations that are scalable and upgradeable, and prioritise high performance, reliability and mission flexibility for the Next-Gen OPIR programme.

“Our ground systems will enhance communications between Space System Command’s legacy and future Space Based Infrared Systems, providing access to multiple constellations enabling warfighters to maintain a decisive edge against enemy threats.”