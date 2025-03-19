NG InSight is designed to maintain connectivity and adaptability for war fighters in evolving mission environments. Credit: Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman has secured a follow-on contract to deliver NG InSight to the US Air Force (USAF) in enhancing secure and swift communication solutions for airborne platforms.

NG InSight is a software-programmable, open systems compliant processor designed to maintain connectivity and adaptability for war fighters in evolving mission environments.

This contract will see the USAF progressing with testing and evaluating NG InSight’s capabilities to support the future of the DAF Battle Network, which is the Department of Defense’s Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative.

As part of the contract, Northrop Grumman will showcase how the NG InSight’s open architecture processor facilitates the integration of third-party technologies.

This integration ensures continuous growth, sustainability, and adaptability of the system, noted Northrop Grumman.

The company will also extend engineering support to link the system with existing USAF communication networks.

This effort aims to confirm the system’s feasibility, functionality, and compatibility for prompt data-sharing across different domains.

NG InSight enables seamless connectivity, and helps in expedited decision-making, with a focus on reliability, cost-effectiveness, and operational speed, stated the company.

Northrop Grumman networked information solutions vice president and general manager Jenna Paukstis said: “Evolving threats create an ongoing need for secure and reliable communications to stay ahead of adversaries.

“NG InSight enables faster decision-making for any mission scenario while providing flexibility to ensure warfighters across the battlespace can share information quickly and securely.”

Previously, Northrop Grumman was awarded a contract showcasing the technical capabilities of its Software Programmable Open Systems Compliant (SPOC) processor for the USAF in 2023.

Under this over-the-air test, the company used advanced waveforms to integrate SPOC processor with a ground station and its flying test bed at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland.