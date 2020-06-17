Northrop Grumman to provide LAIRCM systems for USAF

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Northrop Grumman has won a $151.3m order for large aircraft infrared countermeasure (LAIRCM) systems and support.

Under the award, the company will deliver infrared countermeasure systems to the US Air Force (USAF).

The LAIRCM system is used to defend aircrews by detecting, tracking and jamming incoming infrared threats.

By directing a high-intensity laser beam into the missile seeker, the system has the capability to automatically counter advanced infrared missile systems.

Last year, Northrop Grumman secured a $200m indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by the USAF to provide LAIRCM systems and support.



The latest order will support upgrades, modifications and production installations on C-17, HC/MC-130J, KC-46, P-8, CH-53K, C-37 and head of state aircraft.

The company’s IRCM systems are featured on more than 1,500 aircraft of over 80 models across the globe.

Northrop Grumman navigation, targeting and survivability vice-president Bob Gough said: “Northrop Grumman has been providing infrared threat protection to the USAF for nearly two decades.

“This order helps us to continue providing upgrades, modifications and production installations on numerous aircraft.”

Earlier this month, Northrop Grumman concluded its fourth and final major design review with the USAF of the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) programme, under the technology maturation and risk reduction (TMRR) phase.

As part of the preliminary design review (PDR), the entire weapon system underwent a technical assessment to conclude the three-year TMRR effort.