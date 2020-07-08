Northrop Grumman to deliver LITENING Pod to USAF

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Northrop Grumman has won an initial order from the US Air Force (USAF) for LITENING advanced targeting pod upgrade.

The pods will feature a full-colour digital video capability and two-colour laser spot search and track.

During combat missions, the upgraded ability will provide personnel with additional information, reducing the time required to confirm the identity of a target. It will allow troops to save critical time and make more informed decisions.

With greater than 1K×1K resolution, the LITENING pod digital colour video will provide troops with a detailed understanding of their environment.

Built with a modular design, the existing pod can be modified to the colour configuration.



Once upgraded, the pod will be capable of recording video feeds from all sensors for post-mission analysis.

Its automatic laser code display and an eye-safe mode will allow realistic training while using the laser.

To date, the company has delivered nearly 900 LITENING pods to the US and other global customers. The pods have achieved more than one million combat hours.

Northrop Grumman navigation, targeting and surveillance vice-president Ryan Tintner said: “LITENING’s colour video capability works with the way we naturally see the world to give warfighters in the cockpit and on the ground more complete situational understanding in less time.

“Whether the mission is close air support, surveillance, search and rescue or training, LITENING’s latest upgrade will help ensure that warfighters don’t miss a thing.”

Recently, Northrop Grumman secured a single-award contract extension from the USAF for Mobility Air Force (MAF) Distributed Mission Operations (DMO).

Under the $64m contract, the company is set to continue as the operations and integration (O&I) prime contractor to provide a distributed training solution for training missions.