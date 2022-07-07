View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
July 7, 2022

Northrop Grumman begins construction of missile integration facility in US

The new facility will have the capacity to support the production of up to 600 strike missiles a year.

Northrop Grumman facility
Northrop Grumman’s AARGM-ER was launched from a US Navy’s F/A-18 during a live fire test at Point Mugu Sea Test Range, California. Credit: U.S. Navy/ Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Northrop Grumman has begun construction on a new 113,000ft² missile integration facility in West Virginia, US, to support long-term growth in the field of advanced weapons development.

The new facility is expected to open in 2024.

It will expand Northrop Grumman’s capacity within the defence industrial base, ensuring the delivery of existing and future weapons for the warfighters.

Northrop Grumman Defence Systems president and corporate vice-president Mary Petryszyn said: “Our new missile integration facility is a factory of the future, designed to affordably produce high quantities of missiles to meet increasing customer demand.

“Northrop Grumman’s investments in manufacturing capacity, digital processes and emerging technologies translate into a rapid deployment of capability into the field.”

Once open, the facility will have the capacity to support the annual production of up to 600 strike missiles.

According to the company, the production operations in the facility will begin with the second batch of the advanced anti-radiation guided missile extended range (AARGM-ER) low-rate initial production (LRIP).

Apart from the production of a particular type of missile, the facility can easily be modified to support the integration of existing and new missile programmes.

Furthermore, this new facility is expected to have an expanded manufacturing workforce skillset, which will add to the manufacturing and engineering jobs in the area.

Northrop Grumman is investing in digital manufacturing to reduce cost, optimise quality and boost the production capacity and duration to quickly deliver missiles to the warfighter.

Last year, the company started the construction of a new Hypersonic Capability Centre in Elkton, Maryland, to provide full lifecycle production of hypersonic weapons.

The centre is expected to start operating in 2023.

Related Companies
AJT Engineering

Air Traffic Control Towers and Equipment for the Airforce Sector

Visit Profile
VPT

High-Reliability Power Conversion Products for Military and Avionics Applications

Visit Profile
NUCAP Energy

Improved Material Composites for Better Defense

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Airforce Technology