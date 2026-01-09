Northrop Grumman supplies target vehicles for testing and verifying missile defence systems. Credit: Around the World Photos/Shutterstock.com.

Northrop Grumman has completed the first launch of its redesigned Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) target vehicle, meeting “all performance goals” during a missile defence test event.

The new version incorporates a second stage motor from a decommissioned Peacekeeper ICBM, supplied by the Space Force’s Rocket Systems Launch Program (RSLP), to enhance capability and operational lifespan for future testing.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

The updated target vehicle features an integrated digital ecosystem, including a digital twin that provides a synchronised virtual model of the system to streamline manufacturing, testing, and integration processes.

Virtual reality simulations supported factory integration and stacking operations, assisting planners in identifying potential issues before actual implementation.

In addition, the use of augmented reality during interstage integration reduced assembly time.

Northrop Grumman targets and interceptors director Robin Heard said: “By embedding digital technology into every phase of the ICBM target redesign and new integration processes, we have streamlined field operations, enhanced operational safety and driven cost-effectiveness for our customers.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“The significant efficiencies identified during the redesigned target’s first pathfinding and maiden launch will positively impact future flight tests.”

The vehicle achieved a 25% reduction in field execution time during Pathfinder operations preceding the successful launch.

Northrop Grumman’s redesigned ICBM target is aligned with advanced front ends to simulate evolving ballistic missile threats for evaluation by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

These vehicles are used in tests of systems such as the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System and Ground-based Midcourse Defense System.

To date, Northrop Grumman has delivered 27 ICBM target vehicles, and since 2011 has supported 12 successful launches.

The current model uses a repurposed Peacekeeper SR119 solid rocket motor as its first stage, increasing range, peak altitude, and payload capacity. In October last year, Northrop Grumman and the US Air Force conducted a critical design review for the Sentinel Launch Support System (LSS).