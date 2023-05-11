A successful test of a ballistic missile. Source: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.

Northrop Grumman has been awarded a $244.6m modification to a previously awarded contract by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) in Huntsville, Alabama.

The modification will support the development, integration, testing, and fielding of advanced discrimination techniques for the Ballistic Missile Defense System (BMDS).

It will also include the operation and sustainment of complex modelling and simulation tools to model BMDS capabilities.

The work will be carried out across four locations: Huntsville, Alabama; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Boulder, Colorado; and Azusa, California. The project is expected to be completed by 4 March 2026.

According to GlobalData’s report on the “US Defense Market 2022-2027”, missiles and missile defence systems are the third largest sector by forecast value. The cumulative market value is $72.1 billion, with a positive CAGR of 8.3%. The growth rate of this sector is high, with the second-highest CAGR of all industries.

Northrop Grumman’s advanced discrimination techniques and modelling and simulation tools are critical to the BMDS. The company has been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge technologies that help to defend against missile threats.

Awarding this contract modification reflects the trust and confidence that the MDA has in Northrop Grumman’s expertise and capabilities. The company has a long-standing relationship with the MDA and has been involved in numerous BMDS programs.

Missiles and missile defence have taken on renewed levels of importance in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and as hypersonic weapons development continues, according to a GlobalData report.

Northrop Grumman is committed to providing innovative and practical solutions to support the nation’s defence. The company’s expertise and experience in developing advanced discrimination techniques and modelling and simulation tools will continue to play a critical role in enhancing the BMDS and defending against missile threats.