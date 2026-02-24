Northrop Grumman’s B-21 Raider. Credit: Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman and the US Department of the Air Force (DAF) have finalised an agreement to increase manufacturing capacity for the next-generation stealth bomber B-21 Raider.

The agreement seeks to increase the annual production of the bomber fleet by 25%, according to a press release issued by the Air Force on 23 February 2026.

The arrangement utilises $4.5bn in funding previously authorised and appropriated under fiscal year 2025 reconciliation legislation, known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

According to the statement, the agreement will compress the planned delivery schedule for the aircraft without altering approved budgets or performance requirements.

Production of the B-21 Raider remains on track, with aircraft delivered in 2025 and deployment at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota in 2027.

In September last year, the Department of the Air Force received its second B-21 test aircraft at Edwards Air Force Base in California, where flight testing is currently underway.

Northrop Grumman chair, CEO, and president Kathy Warden said: “The strong performance of the B-21 program has our Northrop Grumman and Air Force team ready to accelerate production of this game-changing capability for our nation.

“Northrop Grumman has invested more than $5bn in digital engineering and manufacturing infrastructure, and we are ready to produce B-21 faster.”

Developed specifically for long-range, penetrating strike missions, B-21 Raider is built to function in challenging operational environments and target heavily defended sites.

The aircraft incorporates advanced stealth features, robust networking capabilities, and a data-driven command-and-control system intended to support joint operations in complex engagements.

The design supports both conventional and nuclear payloads, offering flexibility in response options across various conflict scenarios.

In addition, the platform’s open architecture will allow for future upgrades to mission systems and weaponry.

Designed for both crewed and uncrewed missions, B-21 can carry a range of stand-off and direct-attack munitions.

The programme’s modern low-observable technologies are expected to reduce maintenance requirements compared to previous bomber platforms.

The aircraft is named to honour the Doolittle Raiders who carried out a surprise attack during World War II in April 1942.

Northrop Grumman leads development of the platform after securing the Engineering and Manufacturing Development contract from the Air Force on 27 October 2015.

Other contributions on the programme includes Pratt & Whitney, Janicki Industries, Collins Aerospace, GKN Aerospace, BAE Systems, and Spirit Aerosystems.