Armaments directors of the four nations signed the Technical Arrangement in Helsinki. Credit: Steve Allen/Shutterstock.com.

Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark are collaborating for the joint procurement of uncrewed aircraft systems and related technologies.

This initiative was formalised with the signing of a Technical Arrangement in Helsinki, Finland on 22 October 2025.

Finland’s Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen said: “We will facilitate multinational operations in the Nordic region by enhancing cooperation in the field of unmanned aircraft systems. We will also intensify Nordic cooperation to support Ukraine.

“As the technology develops and needs for updates continue, there is every reason for Nordic cooperation in this field. In addition, growing common procurement volumes enable the industry to increase its production capacity, and reduce the countries’ national procurement costs.”

In addition, the scope of this collaboration will include increasing efforts in research and development, training, and the exchange of information.

There are separate procurements planned for micro-sized drones through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency partnership and mini-sized drones under existing framework agreements with Denmark’s Ministry of Defence.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Nordic armaments directors signed both the Technical Arrangement and Implementation Agreements during the meeting in Helsinki.

The cooperative effort follows a strategic partnership agreement established in June between Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Norwegian defence company Nammo.

This partnership is aimed at the strengthening ammunition supply and overall defence readiness and covers the provision, manufacture, and maintenance of ammunition.

Recently, NATO opened its third Combined Air Operations Centre (CAOC) in Bodø, Norway.

The centre is set to enhance NATO’s capacity to oversee air operations across the Nordic region, the Arctic, and broader territories within the alliance.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up