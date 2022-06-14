NHIndustries and NAHEMA sign contract to support French and German NH90

Developed in NFH and TTH versions, the NH90 is a multi-role military rotorcraft designed in compliance with Nato standards. Credit: © Patrick Heinz/Airbus SE.

NHIndustries and Nato Helicopter Design and Development Production and Logistics Management Agency (NAHEMA) have signed an NH90 operational support (NOS) contract.

NAHEMA is the contracting authority on behalf of the French Armament General Directorate (DGA) and the French Aeronautics Support Directory (DMAé) for the French Ministry of Armed Forces and Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) for the German Ministry of Defence.

The NOS agreement aims to improve the availability rates of NH90 Nato Frigate Helicopter (NFH) and tactical transport helicopters (TTH).

Under the latest performance-based contract, NHIndustries will be responsible to deliver a major part of the logistics and maintenance activity of the two nations.

The contract has been crafted in such a manner that it allows additional nations to join any time.

The deal covers up to 100 French NH90 helicopters and up to 131 German NH90s.

The contract has a five-year duration along with two additional five-year extension options.

NHIndustries president Nathalie Tarnaud-Laude said: “The contract includes support of the customers’ continuing airworthiness management organisations, which ensures continued airworthiness of aircraft and their parts, establishing an improved approach for supply chain management for spare parts and component MRO.”

As part of the new contract, the company will ensure continuous supply of spare parts to the two nations, via flight-hour-based service.

NHIndustries will also manage the inventories of France and Germany and allocate resources to ensure inspections and maintenance processes can run smoothly.

Furthermore, the contract includes several catalogue services that can be activated according to individual needs.

NH90 has been ordered by 14 nations, namely Italy, France, Oman, Belgium, Germany, Finland, the Netherlands, Australia, Norway, Greece, Qatar, Spain, Sweden and New Zealand.