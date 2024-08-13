Close-up of the UK Ministry of Defence building in Whitehall, London. Credit: Shutterstock/The-Walker.

Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S), the UK’s defence procurement arm, is closer to implementing the full force of its new ‘Integrated Procurement Model’ (IPM).

The agency revealed that most of its processes are now up and running in a statement made on 12 August 2024. This includes the Gateway, Corporate and Core Delivery.

Meanwhile, the System Integration area is anticipated to reach operational capability by October this year, bringing the IPM over the line to minimum viable product.

This meets the timeline laid out by DE&S CEO, Andy Start, to bring the IPM to full operating capability by 2025.

What is the IPM?

The new IPM model was unveiled by the former Defence Procurement Minister, James Cartlidge, in February 2024, when he laid out plans to overhaul the government’s existing acquisition methods, which have been denounced for enduring delays and cost overuns.

Notoriously, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) have grappled with unforeseen and enduring technical problems with the Ajax armoured vehicle programme – a platform originally due to enter service in 2017, but is now scheduled to reach initial operating capability in 2025.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Now, DE&S claim that the new procedures will wrestle with critical questions from the very start of new programmes while including views from across the UK Defence establishment – the armed forces, the science-focused agency Dstl, among others.

The processes so far

While the Gateway provides a single entry-point into DE&S for all new capability needs, Corporate provides guidance and support across every part of the organisation, from communications to infrastructure and maintaining a culture of continuous improvement.

Meanwhile, Core Delivery and System Integration areas focus on delivering the MoD Equipment Plan, which currently has a £17.5bn shortfall according to a National Audit Office outlook from November 2023.

Newly implemented, Core Delivery will serve as a new engine for UK defence procurement. The segment will be led by Dr Simon Dakin, previously the director of the DE&S Integrated Battlespace Operating Centre.

The move has seen people from the ships domain become the first Core Delivery group. With this, 100 of around 700 total order book items held in DE&S now sit in Core Delivery, and that number will grow in the weeks and months to come. This includes the in-service maintenance of the UK’s flagship aircraft carriers, HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales.