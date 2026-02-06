UK Ministry of Defence building, Whitehall, London. Credit: Shuterstock / Alex Segre.

The segmented approach to defence procurement will take effect from 1st April

The government has continuously delayed its long overdue Defence Investment Plan (DIP) demonstrating a lack of transparency to industry of its investment intentions

The date of the release captures the absurdity of the government’s long-time inertia at a crucial time, amid a high threat security environment

The UK’s defence readiness and industry minister Luke Pollard shared plans to implement the new “segmented approach” for defence procurement on April Fool’s Day this year.

It is no secret that the government has been dragging its heels when it comes to providing a cost breakdown for all the things the Armed Forces need for the next ten years – whether that be a New Medium Helicopter or Army tactical communications, among other looming capability gaps.

So implementing a new approach to defence acquisition on a holiday known for pranks and trickery truly captures the lack of transparency at the heart of a department struggling to make sense of its priorities.

Parliamentarians have already publicly called on the government to offer “timely, accurate information to support effective scrutiny of defence acquisition, expenditure, and military capability”, a responsibility that has become “increasingly difficult” for MPs.

This is particularly significant at a time when the UK is subject to hybrid warfare tactics on a daily basis by a number of state actors. One cannot help but invoke a little gallows humour.

What is the segmented approach?

The segmented approach will overhaul existing acquisition processes with a three-tier system which has faster timelines relative to the capability being purchased.

Sometimes referred to as the “3-2-1” model, the new approach divides contracting timelines into three segments:

Major platforms (ships, tanks, aircraft) to be contracting within two years Upgrades (communications, sensors, weapons systems) contracted within one year Rapid commercial innovation (software, AI, off-shelf drones) has a three month target

DIP delay

The government agreed to implement the segmented approach along with all 62 recommendations in the Strategic Defence Review last June. However, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has delayed the DIP time and again, first due in the summer, again toward the end of 2025, and now supposedly sometime in March 2026.

But the government maintains that the type of procurement reform it conceives constitutes “the biggest shakeup to the MoD in over 50 years”.

This deep level of reform seeks to speed up development cycles and cut down on what the government considers “waste”.

But ministers have also repeated that the defence industry will drive the British economy and open defence up to emerging sectors like artificial intelligence, cyber, advanced connectivity technologies and semiconductors to empower the Armed Forces.

Speaking to The Guardian, Pollard insisted there is more to reform than replacing obsolete platforms and equipment. And all this is made more difficult to finance while having to tackle 47 out of 89 major programmes that were “overbudget and delayed” under the previous government.

Nevertheless, it does not change the fact that the UK cannot afford to wait months on end for new kit; especially when the number of available Royal Navy frigates can be counted on one hand while Russian naval platforms scour the North Atlantic.

An ominous foretelling of the fiscal trouble to come was laid out to bare in a Defence Committee session last month, when Chief of the Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton, revealed that there will be inevitable “tradeoffs” when it comes to allocating funds to priority programmes.

But strangely, the MoD, clearly strapped for cash, is still brazen enough to reject any future procurement of its own Nightfall tactical ballistic missiles, a deep strike capability currently being built for and will be sent to Ukraine from 2027. In another subtle twist of irony, Pollard said the Nightfall rejection came down to the missile being too “high risk” despite claims that the new segmented approach will encourage a genuine risk appetite to drive progress.