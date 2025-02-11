Airbus’ Defence and Space division has secured the Oberon satellite system contract from the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), which will improve the armed forces’ access to advanced space-based imagery.
Under the £127m ($157.31m) contract, the company will design and construct two Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites that will make up the Oberon system.
These 400kg satellites will have space-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capability and can function in all weather conditions and during both day and night.
The satellites will be equipped with active, ultra-high resolution SAR technology, ensuring the UK MoD and allied defence forces have greater freedom of action.
The deal follows the recent release of photographs by the UK Space Command, marking the initial operational use of UK’s first military satellite, dubbed Tyche.
The two satellites, Oberon and Tyche, are integral components of the ISTARI project, an initiative by the MoD aimed at establishing a network of satellites accompanied by terrestrial support systems.
The completion of this space-based ISR infrastructure is anticipated by the year 2031.
UK Space commander major general Paul Tedman said: “Through UK Space Command, defence is partnering with industry and continuing to invest in advanced and innovative space technologies.
“Oberon, alongside Tyche and other satellites in our ISTARI constellation, will allow us to observe what’s happening on Earth from space at any time and through any weather. This will enable and enhance UK and allied military operations around the world.”
Scheduled for a 2027 launch, the Oberon satellite system is set to bolster the UK’s information and decision-making superiority.
Oxford Space Systems will supply the spacecraft antennas, using carbon fibre structures that are compact for launch but expand once in space.
Its ‘wrapped rib’ design helps transmit and receive radar pulses to map the Earth’s surface.
The satellites’ design, construction, and testing will take place at Airbus’ space facilities in Stevenage and Portsmouth, which is expected to help maintain around 200 skilled jobs.
Additional satellite ground segment and geospatial intelligence capabilities will be developed at Airbus’ sites in Guildford, Newcastle, Newport, and Chippenham.
The core-mission elements of Oberon, including payload, space and ground systems, will be designed, built, and operated within the UK.
This also encompasses the delivery of antennas and receivers, Assembly, Integration and Testing (AIT) facilities, image-data processing software, and sensors.
Airbus Defence and Space UK chairman Ben Bridge said: “Oberon’s satellites will give the UK a much-needed sovereign capability and greatly enhance its space surveillance and intelligence autonomy.
“Airbus in the UK has more than 45 years’ experience in the design and build of high-resolution radar satellites and, once in orbit, these spacecraft will play a vital role in keeping our Armed Forces safe around the world.”
Airbus has collaborated with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) throughout the UK, incorporating technologies into the satellites.