The Deployable Command and Control Centre (DACCC) packed up its deployable surveillance and control unit and transported it by road move from Poggio Renatico, Italy, to Germany, some 1200 km north of the DACCC’s home base. Credit: DACCC / Nato.

Nato announced that it has made use of a deployable command and control (C2) unit to support it aerial exercise: Air Defender 2023 (AD23).

Nato transported the Deployable Air Control Centre, Recognised Air Picture Production Centre and Sensor Fusion Post (DARS) – a ground-based, mobile control unit – from Italy to Germany, around 1200km away.

The mobile centre made the journey to underscore Nato’s readiness. The journey demonstrated the organisation’s ability to deploy its C2 unit across long distances.

The journey was part of the bi-annual deployment exercise: Ramstein Dust 23. During the exercise, the DARS will integrate into the air control arrangements of the German-led multinational exercise AD23.

Brigadier General David Morpurgo, Deputy Commander of Nato’s Deployable Command and Control Centre (DACCC), stated “Nato’s decision to relocate the DARS was driven by several factors.”

This includes “the need to demonstrate readiness and agility in repsonse to potential threats,” and “to imporvie interoperability and co-operation aming Nato member countries.”

The DARS provides a deployable component, enhancing Nato’s air command and control organisation to effectively detect and respond to threats. The system comprises various components such as intelligence and surveillance capabilities, air defence systems and command and control structures. It is a mobile surveillance and control centre that rapidly supports Nato air operations.