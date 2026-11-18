The multinational STARLIFT initiative is intended to secure access to satellite launch services for military users. Credit: NATO.

Nato has announced the launch of the STARLIFT initiative, a multinational space project aimed at strengthening secure military satellite launches among member states and partners.

The development was revealed on 17 November 2026 at the Nato EDGE 26 conference in Izmir, Türkiye.

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The STARLIFT initiative involves 10 Nato Allies, including Belgium, Canada, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Türkiye, and the UK, along with the Republic of Korea as a partner nation.

These countries have committed to co-funding the programme through the Nato Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA). A formal signing ceremony took place during a Nato National Armaments Directors meeting on 29 October 2026.

According to the announcement, STARLIFT aims to improve the resilience, responsiveness, and cost-effectiveness of access to space for military operations, including critical applications such as communications, navigation, intelligence, and early warning.

The initiative, which has been in development since 2024, is designed to help participating countries collaborate with commercial launch providers and leverage a network of launch spaceports across the Alliance and partnering nations.

STARLIFT will establish a launch service for military users, securing slots on commercial rockets as part of its operational model.

The project will also serve as a platform for testing and refining concepts of rapid and responsive space operations, including the urgent deployment of satellites.

Nato stated that these activities will strengthen Allied launch infrastructure and logistics, and help standardise best practices within the space domain.

“Pooling demand and coordinating requirements will improve access to launch services and support industry investment. Through STARLIFT, European Allies and Canada are taking greater responsibility for shared security in space, strengthening Allied capabilities, transatlantic cooperation, and deterrence and defence,” the alliance said.

US launches Global Data Marketplace

Alongside the STARLIFT announcement, Nato and the US Space Force launched the Alliance’s Global Data Marketplace at the Izmir conference.

The platform is intended to speed up the procurement and adoption of commercial space data, products and services, complementing information supplied by Allied nations.

Building on Nato’s 2025 Commercial Space Strategy, the marketplace will provide a procurement route intended to improve transparency and efficiency for both Allies and commercial suppliers.

Its initial focus will be on data, products, and services that improve awareness of activity in space, including the observation of objects in orbit.

The first procurement is expected to support Nato’s Space Theatre Component at Allied Air Command in Ramstein by the end of 2026.