Saab’s GlobalEye system will offer multi-domain surveillance across air, land and sea from a single platform. Credit: Saab.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) has announced the commencement of formal negotiations with Saab regarding the potential acquisition of up to ten GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) systems.

Nato secretary general Mark Rutte made the announcement during the Nato summit held in Ankara, Türkiye.

According to Nato’s 7 July release, 11 members including Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Romania, and Sweden, have agreed to jointly procure the GlobalEye system as the new airborne warning and control system (AWACS).

The decision to pursue acquisition talks follows Nato’s identification of the need to upgrade its existing AEW&C capability. This effort forms part of a broader strategy to enhance the Alliance’s overall surveillance and situational awareness.

The GlobalEye AEW&C systems are intended to replace part of the Alliance’s ageing Boeing E-3 fleet.

Saab said it has not yet signed an agreement or received a purchase order related to Nato’s announcement.

Saab president and CEO Micael Johansson said: “We are honoured and proud to support Nato in its next-generation AEW&C capability. We are confident that GlobalEye is the right choice for the Alliance, delivering proven capability, adaptability and long-term operational advantage.

“Today’s announcement clearly positions GlobalEye as the world-leading solution for advanced airborne early warning and control. We look forward to the next steps in the negotiations.”

GlobalEye integrates Saab’s Erieye Extended Range radar with a collection of sensors and a multi-domain Command and Control (C2) system, which are mounted on the Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft platform.

The aircraft is capable of remaining airborne for more than 11 hours.

The GlobalEye is designed to offer long-range detection and is capable of tracking a variety of targets, including drones, low-observable and stealth threats, as well as ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

According to Saab, the system operates effectively in environments that feature electronic jamming and heavy clutter.

Saab’s next step will be to continue discussions with the Nato Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) with the aim of finalising a contract.

The arrangement is expected by Saab to impact employment and industry in Sweden.

Sweden anticipates job opportunities will be created in areas such as development, production, integration, and ongoing support.

Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson said: “GlobalEye provides precisely the kind of advanced situational awareness that modern defences need to combat everything from drones, missiles and other types of threats. It is gratifying that more and more people are seeing the value of this state-of-the-art platform.”