Nato chief has said the alliance will defend against any threats in space. Credit: hodim/Shutterstock.com.

Nato has pledged to protect “every inch” of its territory after German media reported that Russia could be preparing to launch a nuclear-armed satellite.

Western intelligence services, including Germany’s BND and armed forces, have exchanged assessments indicating that Russia is preparing to launch a satellite carrying a nuclear warhead.

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The findings were detailed in a joint report by German public broadcasters NDR and WDR and the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, citing anonymous military and intelligence sources.

The satellite, reportedly named Sputnik-S, was allegedly assembled several years ago and is stationed in the Moscow region.

Intelligence warnings regarding a prospective launch, which could take place within 60 days, have circulated among Nato members this month, though the reports did not identify which country originally authored the assessments.

During a 23 November joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the alliance’s commitment to defending every inch of its territory and ensuring space security.

Mark Rutte said: “I can assure you, we will always make ⁠sure that we defend every inch of Nato territory. ⁠And that includes making sure that we are safe when it comes to the space element.”

Chancellor Merz described the claims as “not new, yet they remain no less shocking,” while a government spokesperson said Berlin is “taking these reports very seriously.”

The Guardian, which reported the development, stated that placing a nuclear weapon in Earth’s orbit violates the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, and any space-based nuclear detonation breaches the 1963 Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

Meanwhile, the Russian embassy in Berlin rejected the reports, characterising them as “unfounded allegations” and part of a “propaganda campaign.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov further dismissed the claims, telling reporters, “No, we haven’t seen the report.

The potential deployment of nuclear-capable space weapons underscores growing international tensions over the militarisation of space.

In September, US Air Force Secretary Troy Meink acknowledged at an industry event that the US possesses on-orbit space control weapons to defend against hostile actions, marking the first public confirmation by US officials of such a capability.

China subsequently said it opposed the weaponisation of outer space and its transformation into a “war zone”.

Peskov also reiterated Moscow’s position that space should remain free of weapons and called for its “complete demilitarisation”.