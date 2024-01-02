As encounters with Russian jets increase, NATO’s alertness is emphasised by scrambles over the Baltic Sea. Source: NATO

In a year marked by heightened tensions, Nato air forces intercepted Russian military aircraft more than 300 times in 2023, with the majority of incidents unfolding over the Baltic Sea.

The alliance’s ongoing air-policing missions aim to respond to unpredictable manoeuvres by Russian planes approaching Nato airspace, emphasising the role of air defence in the face of evolving security challenges.

The alliance’s air-policing missions, triggered by signs of Russian planes approaching alliance airspace in unconventional manners, show Nato’s commitment to safeguarding its members.

Nato’s eastern flank witnessed a historical pattern of Russian military aircraft operating without transmitting transponder codes or filing flight plans. Despite these encounters, the vast majority were characterised by professionalism, with breaches of Nato airspace remaining infrequent and short-duration.

Acting Nato spokesperson Dylan White emphasised the severity of the security situation in Europe amid Russia’s conflict with Ukraine. White stated: “Nato fighter jets are on duty around the clock, ready to scramble in case of suspicious or unannounced flights near the airspace of our allies. Air policing is an important way in which Nato provides security for our Allies.”

In response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine, Nato significantly bolstered its air defences along the eastern flank. The reinforcement included additional fighter jets, surveillance flights, and ground-based air defences.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Notably, after Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure near Nato territory, extra fighter jets were deployed to Romania. Following subsea pipeline ruptures in the Baltic Sea, NATO responded by sending additional capabilities to the region.

Russia is threatened by the eastward expansion of the Nato alliance and is wary of the possibility of countries such as Ukraine, which was firmly within its sphere of influence, being subsumed into the Nato alliance. Russia feels at risk from the steady approach of military infrastructure and resources closer to its frontiers, according to GlobalData’s “Russia Defense Market 2022-2027” report.

Highlighting the alliance’s commitment to collective defence, Nato conducted its largest-ever air exercise in 2023, named “Air Defender 23.” With more than 250 aircraft participating, the exercise aimed to enhance readiness and coordination for the alliance’s collective defence.