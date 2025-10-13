Combined Air Operations Centre (CAOC) Bodø. Credit: The Royal Norwegian Air Force.

NATO has opened its third Combined Air Operations Centre (CAOC) in Bodø, Norway.

The new centre will boost NATO’s capacity to oversee and manage air operations throughout the Nordic region, the Arctic, and the broader territories of the political and military alliance.

In conjunction with the existing CAOCs in Uedem, Germany, and Torrejón, Spain, CAOC Bodø will oversee as many as 30,000 daily aircraft movements throughout NATO’s European airspace.

The establishment of CAOC Bodø is expected to increase situational awareness in the High North. It will also offer vital backup into the Alliance’s air command and control (C2) infrastructure, NATO said.

By integrating this third centre into the existing network, the alliance bolsters its ability to manage dispersed air operations from multiple locations, thus ensuring robust coordination in an increasingly challenging security landscape.

This new centre will also take on the Norwegian Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) responsibilities, a task that has been a cornerstone of Norway’s defence since 1961.

The QRA mission involves intercepting and identifying aircraft that have not been pre-identified, thereby securing NATO’s northern airspace.

Pilots operating the F-35 Lightning II fighters will continue this vigilant tradition at CAOC Bodø, following in the footsteps of their predecessors who flew F-86 Sabre jets over 60 years ago.

Although CAOC Bodø is currently in its initial operational phase, it is slated to progressively expand its missions and capabilities.

Initially manned predominantly by Norwegian personnel, CAOC Bodø is expected to develop its operational capacity in tandem with its counterparts in Uedem and Torrejón.

Its activation is set to augment NATO’s preparedness for integrated multi-domain operations within the Arctic and High North regions, where dynamic response and interoperability are vital for maintaining stability.

The operational remit of CAOC Bodø is particularly relevant to NATO’s newest operational command, Joint Force Command Norfolk, which has jurisdiction over an extensive area stretching from Florida to Finland.

The opening ceremony was attended by officials from Norway, Finland, Sweden, and NATO leadership.

During this event, Norwegian Major General Tron Strand was formally appointed as the first Commander of CAOC Bodø.

“The mission task and our area of responsibility will continue to increase as the organization matures and grows. CAOC Bodø will provide the necessary contributions to the future CAOC model. We will contribute credible deterrence for the Alliance, and we will be ready to fight if necessary,” Tron Strand said.

In June 2025, the Norwegian Government committed to invest 5% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) towards defence capabilities.

