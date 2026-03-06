Nato said that deterrence and defence posture remains strong across all operational domains. Credit: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com.

Nato has raised its alliance-wide ballistic missile defence posture after intercepting a ballistic missile it said was launched from Iran and aimed at Türkiye.

This comes amid the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, which has now entered its seventh day.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

A statement posted on X by Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) spokesperson colonel Martin O’Donnell said the move was “immediate action” ordered by the commander of Nato’s air command.

It said the higher posture would remain in place until the threat from Iran’s “continued, indiscriminate attacks across the region subsides”.

Türkiye’s Defence Ministry said on 4 March 2026 that Nato air and missile defence elements deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean intercepted and neutralised a ballistic projectile fired from Iran and heading towards Turkish airspace.

The ministry said forces detected the munition after it crossed Iraqi and Syrian airspace and intercepted it before it threatened Turkish territory. No casualties or injuries were reported.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

However, Iran’s Armed Forces denied firing any missile towards Turkish territory. In a statement carried by state media, they said Iran respects the sovereignty of Türkiye.

In response to this event, the North Atlantic Council later met at ambassadorial level for an update on the security environment, with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte chairing the session. Nato said allies strongly condemned Iran’s targeting of Türkiye and expressed full solidarity with Ankara.

The alliance warned that its deterrence and defence posture remains in place across operational domains and that military forces remain vigilant. It said Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) has adjusted and will continue to adjust Nato’s force posture when needed to ensure the security of allies.

Meanwhile, the organisation has no plan to invoke Article 5, the alliance’s mutual defence clause, over the interception of the ballistic missile headed for Türkiye, amid concern that the alliance could be drawn into the US-Iran war.

“Nobody’s talking about Article 5,” Reuters quoted Rutte as saying in an interview at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels.

Article 5 states that an armed attack against one Nato member shall be considered an attack against all members and creates an obligation for each member to assist.

However, the alliance said it “continues to monitor” the situation closely and that Rutte remains in regular contact with allied leaders and leaders from Nato partners across the region.