Nato selects Boeing for future air surveillance study

An E-3 Sentry airborne warning and control system aircraft. Credit: Val Gempis/ commons.wikimedia.org.

Nato Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has selected a Boeing-led industry team for a risk reduction and feasibility study of future air surveillance, command, and control concepts.

The financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

With Nato’s E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) slated to retire in 2035, the contract works will help in defining necessary capabilities that will meet the military’s alliance’s future requirements.

Boeing EU & Nato Government Affairs managing director Kim Stollar said: “We are committed to helping Nato and its allies meet evolving security challenges.

Related

“The combined engineering and aerospace expertise of our team will ensure we deliver a technical concept that provides the most effective means of addressing Nato’s future surveillance, command, and control needs.”

Boeing will perform the contract works in partnership with the ABILITI team.

Initially, the ABILITI partnership was established in 2019 with Indra, Leonardo, Inmarsat and Thales.

Later, it was expanded to include ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH, Lufthansa Technik and Mott MacDonald.

Boeing International Business Development vice-president Maria Laine said: “We are proud to be a part of this critical programme that will shape the alliance’s future capabilities.

“Boeing has been a proud partner of Nato for over 40 years and we look forward to strengthening our relationship.”

As an AWACS, E-3 Sentry is capable of providing a real-time picture of the battlespace and enhancing situational awareness during missions.

The aircraft uses a rotating radar dome held above the fuselage by two struts for surveillance.

Last month, Boeing’s Protected Tactical SATCOM Prototype (PTS-P) for the US Space Force (USSF) completed a critical design review.