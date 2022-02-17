Nato’s ABDM High Visibility Project adds Romania as 15th participant

A signing ceremony was held in Brussels in the margins of the Meeting of Nato Defence Ministers. Credit: Nato.

Romania has joined Nato’s Air Battle Decisive Munitions (ABDM) High Visibility Project.

The high visibility project addresses the participants’ munitions requirements in the air domain in an economical and flexible manner.

The framework’s scope initially included only air-to-ground precision-guided munitions. It was later expanded to include ABDM, which is any type of munition or explosive, mainly missiles, rockets and bombs.

Since its inception in 2014, the initiative has been providing allies with access to air-launched munitions.

Romania is the 15th participant in the munition cooperation framework. Other participants include countries such as Belgium, the Czech Republic, Spain and the UK.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held in Brussels, Belgium, during the meeting of Nato defence ministers.

Nato Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană, Minister of National Defence of Greece Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, and Minister of National Defence of Romania Vasile Dîncu were present during the event.

Geoană said: “ABDM has already lived up to this promise since 2018. Through innovative acquisition strategies, participants have reduced their cost for precision-guided munitions by 15% to 20%.

“In response to urgent operational requirements, they were able to cut down delivery timelines by up to one year. At the same time, they significantly improved the interoperability and shareability of their stockpiles, making Nato troops a more unified force in operations.”

In October 2021, Nato defence ministers approved the treaty’s first-ever strategy for artificial intelligence (AI).