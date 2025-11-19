Morocco’s H225M will be equipped for combat search and rescue operations. Credit: Airbus.

Morocco has established an agreement with Airbus Helicopters for the acquisition of ten H225M helicopters, with the Royal Moroccan Air Force set to operate this new fleet.

To be equipped for combat search and rescue, these new aircraft will feature a double hoist installation, a searchlight, and a Safran Euroflir 410 electro-optical system.

In addition, they will be capable of carrying machine guns and will include an electronic warfare system for self-protection.

The new H225M models are set to replace ageing Puma helicopters that have been in Moroccan service for more than four decades.

The new contract also covers a support and service package that involves connected services.

Airbus Helicopters CEO Bruno Even said: “We are honoured that Morocco has chosen to replace its legacy Puma fleet with the H225M. This is another step in the partnership we have been building over the decades with the Kingdom of Morocco.

“This order solidifies the H225M’s reputation as the helicopter of choice for combat search and rescue and special operations across the world.”

Airbus’ H225M helicopters are powered by two Makila 2A1 turboshaft engines, which enable operation from both ships and land bases.

According to Airbus, the aircraft have night vision goggle compatibility and can function in all weather conditions.

Their range extends up to 700 nautical miles and can be increased further through air-to-air or hover in-flight refuelling.

Globally, more than 360 H225 and H225M helicopters are currently in service, accounting for close to 980,000 flight hours, according to Airbus data.

Military operators of this model include Brazil, France, Hungary, Indonesia, Iraq, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands and Singapore.

In September 2025, Airbus Helicopters secured an order for two more H225 multi-role helicopters from the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF).

Airbus has maintained a footprint in Morocco since 1951 through Airbus Atlantic, its fully-owned subsidiary focused on composite manufacturing, metallic sub-assembly, and avionics equipment maintenance.

Earlier in 2024, Airbus Helicopters announced a customer centre in Morocco to support the country’s 60 Airbus helicopters serving the Royal Moroccan Air Force, Royal Navy, and Royal Moroccan Gendarmerie.

The centre is set to expand into a facility for maintenance, repair and overhaul operations and aims to serve as Airbus’ regional hub for helicopters in West Africa.

