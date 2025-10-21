Morgan Stanley has secured the leading position as a financial adviser by deal value in South & Central America’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) sector for the first three quarters (Q1-Q3) of 2025, with Clairfield International taking the lead in deal volume.

This ranking is according to a league table released by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics firm.

An analysis of GlobalData’s financial deals database shows that Morgan Stanley’s advisory services were sought for deals worth a total of $12.5bn, positioning it at the forefront in terms of value.

Clairfield International, meanwhile, led in deal volume by advising on six transactions.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “There was an year-on-year (YoY) increase in the total number of deals advised by Clairfield International during Q1-Q3 2025 and subsequently its ranking by volume improved from 15th to the top position.

“Morgan Stanley registered a massive YoY jump in the total value of deals advised by it during Q1-Q3 2025 due to the involvement in big-ticket deals. In fact, it was the only financial adviser to surpass $10bn total deal value mark during Q1-Q3 2025. It is noteworthy that the two deals advised by the firm during Q1-Q3 2025 were billion-dollar deals.”

In the race for value, Jefferies claimed the second spot by advising on deals worth $9.3bn, while Mizuho Financial Group followed closely with $9bn. RBC Capital Markets and Bank of America completed the top five with $4.9bn and $4.4bn in deals, respectively.

For deal volume, UBS took the second spot with five deals. Although Lazard and Rothschild & Co advised on four deals each, Lazard took the third position with higher deal value. Citi took the fifth place with three deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions of deals from leading advisers.

