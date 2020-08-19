Mocana to provide cybersecurity support to US Air Force

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Software company Mocana has received a contract to provide cybersecurity support to the US Air Force (USAF).

The Air Force Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract is worth $1.5m.

As agreed, Mocana will deliver advanced cyber protection for military systems, establishing end-to-end digital supply chain security.

The company will work with USAF to deliver a solution for recording digital chain of custody. It will increase the integrity of data and reduce the cyber attack risks on key embedded systems.

Mocana president Dave Smith said: “Vulnerabilities in the digital supply chain pose a real threat to the reliability and operational availability of mission-critical technology, in both defence and civilian infrastructure.



“This Phase II SBIR award to Mocana reflects the air force’s commitment to seeking innovative cybersecurity solutions in support of our warfighters.”

Established in 1982, the SBIR programme was devised to fund research and development initiatives by small businesses.

The USAF streamlined the SBIR process in collaboration with the Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX to accommodate a larger pool of potential applicants and boost innovation.

Based in California, US, Mocana focuses on providing cybersecurity solutions for the Internet of things (IoT) and operational technology in critical infrastructure. It counts more than 200 companies across various sectors as its clients.

