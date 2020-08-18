CAE USA selected to support USAF training initiative

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

CAE USA has secured a contract to support the US Air Force (USAF) Air Education and Training Command (AETC) and its Undergraduate Pilot Training (UPT 2.5) initiative.

The contract was awarded by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), a US Department of Defense organisation.

A part of Pilot Training Transformation (PTT) programme, the UPT 2.5 initiative involves implementing necessary commercial technologies and learning methodologies to streamline pilot training.

The initiative also seeks to create a more open and adaptive student-centred training environment.

CAE USA president and general manager Ray Duquette said: “We are excited to be part of the US Air Force’s Pilot Training Transformation efforts and offer some of CAE’s training systems integration expertise.



“We have been focused in recent years on making investments in digital technologies and data analytics that will help our military customers produce pilots faster and more efficiently. We look forward to progressing on this journey in partnership with the US Air Force.”

As part of the contract, CAE USA will install and integrate a cloud-based Learning Management System (LMS).

The LMS will enable the trainee pilots to access training content such as schedules, courseware and remote instruction on demand.

Additionally, the LMS will enable the USAF to create an adaptive pilot training process.

The USAF also plans to develop an AI flight instructor to further upgrade the training programme.

CAE USA Instructional Systems Group senior manager Steve Davis said: “An open and powerful Learning Management System that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning while providing seamless remote access to content is an important foundation for enabling the air force to achieve its objectives with the Undergraduate Pilot Training 2.5 initiative.”

Based in Montreal, Canada, CAE focuses on providing simulation technologies and training services to airline, defence and other industry verticals.

Earlier this year, CAE Australia secured a contract to upgrade an aircraft simulator and other training systems at the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Richmond in New South Wales.