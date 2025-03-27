The companies signed a teaming agreement during the Avalon Australian International Airshow. Credit: © Top Aces Inc/Milskil.

Australian defence company Milskil has partnered with Top Aces, a provider of contracted adversary air (ADAIR) services, to offer 5th Generation air combat and air-land integration training solution for the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

The companies signed a teaming agreement during the Avalon Australian International Airshow being held from 25-30 March 2025 .

Since 2003, Milskil has been delivering training to the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

This includes simulation-based air combat training, Live Virtual Constructive (LVC) training, and maintenance instruction across the RAAF’s fast jet aircraft spectrum.

Milskil managing director John Lonergan stated that the integration of Top Aces’ expertise will offer its customers access to a mix of live, synthetic, and AI-driven scenarios.

The companies note that the RAAF has adopted 5th Generation fleets, necessitating realistic and cost-effective training to simulate advanced adversary capabilities.

Lonergan further said: “The partnership with Top Aces formalises a long-standing relationship built on a shared culture of delivering exceptional training to the war fighter.

“Our team will bring world-leading sovereign air combat training capabilities to Australia, enhancing the crucial preparedness and readiness of the ADF and its partner defence forces.”

Top Aces, the commercial owner and operator of the F-16 Viper, offers Advanced Aggressor Mission System (AAMS).

The F-16 Advanced Aggressor Fighters are equipped with networked sensors, including AESA radar and a helmet-mounted cueing system, to replicate 5th Generation fighter aircraft threats accurately.

Top Aces CEO Paul Bouchard said: “The flexibility of our unique AAMS technology allows customers to continuously adapt their training threats according to their needs and budget. This includes the integration of ongoing advancements in LVC elements and Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA).”

He added: “Many allied Air Forces are recognising the value of the commercial ADAIR industry for operational efficiency, fleet life economies, and the continued service of highly experienced veteran Air Force pilots.”

In 2022, Top Aces acquired Blue Air Training, a provider of Close Air Support and joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) training.

The Top Aces and Milskil collaboration aims to use Blue Air Training’s expertise to develop an Australian-based JTAC and Joint Fires training programme, encompassing both currency and enhanced training modules.

Earlier in March 2025, Top Aces, in collaboration with EpiSci, Coherent Technical Services, and Seger Aviation, unveiled an AI-driven autonomous constructive wingman designed for the Red Air industry.