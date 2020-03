MicroTech and its teaming partner Agile Defense have secured a $43m task order for Network Control Center Services (NCCS) Support to US Air Forces in Europe and Africa.

Under the US Air Force Europe (USAFE) NCCS task order, both companies will offer plan and programme support, client systems, cyber transport, and cyber operations support to the Major Command and Communications Squadrons.

Both firms intend to discover, design, develop, and deliver emerging technology solutions such as infrastructure services, systems integration, unified communications, cloud, and cybersecurity.

With the NCCS contract, MicroTech and Agile Defense will help USAFE prepare airmen to provide improved mission assurance through cyberspace to troops in joint and combined efforts.

MicroTech CEO Tony Jimenez said: “MicroTech’s reputation for superior performance, outstanding work products, and exceptional structured quality management methodologies that ensure the delivery of high-quality products and services makes the MicroTech and Agile Defense team an obvious choice for the airforce and DoD.”



Last month, MicroTech and Agile Defense were selected for a $159m task order awarded by the US Air Forces Central Command (USAFCENT/AFCENT) Combined Air and Space Operations Center (CAOC) for communications support under the NETCENTS II AF NETOPS Infrastructure Small Business Set Aside contract.

Certified by the US National Minority Supplier Development Council, MicroTech is a prime contractor on more than 100 federal projects and holds over 25 procurement vehicles, offering access to 2,500 vendors and technology products and services across the government.

