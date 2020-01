Huntington Ingalls Industries has secured $954m intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance contract from the US Air Force.

The One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) task order was awarded by the US General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM).

Under the contract, Huntington Ingalls will provide persistent multi-role operations (PMRO) support to the US Air Force-Europe (USAFE). The contract has a base period of one year with four option years.

This order will support airforce requirements in the European and African theatres of operation by providing contractor owned, contractor operated (COCO) manned and unmanned airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR).

Huntington Ingalls Industries technical solutions division mission driven innovative solutions group president Garry Schwartz said: “Critical readiness of our defence intelligence enterprise demands unique expertise and advanced technology solutions.



“Over the last several years, HII has continued to expand its ISR support to the US Air Force and other components of the Department of Defense. We are looking forward to continuing to advance the implementation of innovative ISR solutions for USAFE and across the DoD.”

The contract is aimed at offering multi-role and cross-domain ISR capabilities to the airforce that increase indications and warnings and improve the security defence posture in the US.

Furthermore, it will enable the freedom of movement, increase partnership capacity and interoperability, and foster global security and stability throughout the European and African areas of responsibility.

Huntington Ingalls’ delivery of accurate information to operational and strategic decision-makers will provide PMRO for multiple DoD components, including European and African airforces.