A 582nd Helicopter Group MH-139 Grey Wolf takes off near Pine Bluffs, Wyoming. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Rowe.

The MH-139 Grey Wolf, the helicopter intended to replace the Vietnam-era UH-1N Huey, has achieved initial operational capability (IOC).

Achieving this milestone means the helicopter is officially ready for real-world combat or operational deployment.

The US Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC), which announced the development, stated that this is a significant step in the modernisation of its nuclear security operations.

According to AFGSC, the MH-139 Grey Wolf is nearly 50% faster than the UH-1N and is capable of carrying twice as many troops.

The helicopter is also equipped with advanced defensive systems and updated command-and-control technology, enabling faster deployment of security personnel and more effective convoy support across the roughly 33,600 square miles of the missile field.

Air Force Global Strike Command commander, General S.L. Davis, said: “For more than half a century, the UH-1N Huey has been a key element of our Intercontinental Ballistic Missile security, and we owe a debt of gratitude to the crews who flew and maintained it over all these years.

“Securing these missiles demands our best efforts and the MH-139 will significantly improve our capabilities.”

The Grey Wolf’s arrival comes at a time of ongoing modernisation in the US Air Force’s nuclear enterprise.

As the service begins the transition to the LGM-35A Sentinel weapon system from the Minuteman III ICBM, the MH-139 is expected to play a key part in securing installations and maintaining uninterrupted operations during this period of change.

The achievement of IOC follows a period of intensive testing and operational preparation led by the 582nd Helicopter Group.

In January 2025, the 550th Helicopter Squadron completed the first Initial Operational Test and Evaluation flight for the MH-139.

This was followed by a milestone in January 2026, when the 40th Helicopter Squadron conducted the first operational Minuteman III convoy with the new helicopter, covering over 100 miles in a six-hour mission without refuelling.

582nd Helicopter Group commander colonel Bryant Bevan said: “The advanced capabilities of the MH-139A Grey Wolf will directly empower our airborne forces with the enhanced speed, range and survivability required to decisively defend and secure the Minuteman III weapons system.”

Beyond its role in missile security and convoy escort, AFGSC stated that the Grey Wolf will also provide support for emergency response, search and rescue, disaster response, and medical evacuation missions.