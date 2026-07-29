MGI Engineering develops T-022 Vortex for manned-unmanned air operations. Credit: MGI Engineering.

MGI Engineering, a provider of lightweight engineering design solutions, has announced the launch of the MGI T-022 Vortex, an autonomous combat aircraft built in the UK.

The company states the aircraft addresses requirements for the UK Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) newly unveiled Storm Fighter uncrewed wingman initiative.

According to MGI Engineering, this platform is the first of its type produced in the UK, intended as an Autonomous Collaborative Platform (ACP) designed to operate alongside existing crewed fighter jets in coordinated missions.

The T-022 Vortex is engineered to function without an onboard pilot and is intended to support a manned-unmanned teaming approach.

The company outlines that single crewed aircraft, such as Typhoon or F-35 jets, could direct multiple T-022 Vortex platforms simultaneously.

These aircraft are capable of autonomously executing coordinated tasks, sharing sensor data, and responding to mission changes, even if ground-based communication links are jammed or compromised. This functionality is in line with objectives set by the MOD’s ACP programme, which prioritises increasing the operational scope and flexibility of the Royal Air Force’s (RAF) crewed assets.

Performance figures provided by MGI indicate the T-022 Vortex has a maximum take-off weight of 3,500kg, a reported range of more than 4,000km, and a top speed close to Mach 0.85, roughly 1,050km/h.

Engines such as the Rolls Royce Orphus, or similar types producing 12 to 16 kilonewtons of thrust, power the aircraft. Payload capacity is stated at a maximum of 1,000kg, available for deployment across four weapon or sensor points both internally and externally.

The cost per aircraft has been given as between £3m ($4m) and £6m, depending on configuration.

MGI Engineering CEO Mike Gascoyne said: “Vortex is the logical next step in the journey we’ve been on since SkyShark and TigerShark. This isn’t an experiment, it is a fully capable collaborative combat aircraft, engineered at a price point that makes it possible to field at genuine scale.

“That changes the economics of air power, and it changes the risk calculus. You can put Vortex into the most dangerous environments without putting a pilot there with it.”

The T-022 Vortex has an operating altitude ranging from 20 metres (m) to 12,000m and a manoeuvrability envelope between -2g and +7g. The cruise speed is listed as Mach 0.71.

Overall length is given as 11m, with a wingspan of 7.6m. The internal payload bay holds 400kg and external mounting points allow for additional fitment of sensors, weapons, or jamming technology based on mission requirements.

MGI Engineering positions the T-022 Vortex within its wider suite of autonomous air systems, which also includes platforms such as SkyShark, TigerShark, and LeopardShark. The company’s TigerShark, described as a long-range, one-way autonomous effector, was recently demonstrated at a MoD event focusing on Project BRAKESTOP, targeting accelerated adoption of long-range autonomous strike systems.

MGI states these developments aim to deliver a range of options for defence customers, covering short, medium, and long-range operational profiles in line with current operational demand for autonomous air power.