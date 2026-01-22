Rendition of Mexico’s C-130J-30 Super Hercules. Credit: Lockheed Martin Aeronautics/PRNewswire.

Mexico has become the first Latin American nation to acquire the Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlifter, according to a recent announcement from the Fuerza Aérea Mexicana (FAM).

According to the Mexican Air Force, the acquisition represents the first of two international C-130J contract awards to be finalised in 2025, with details of the second customer yet to be released.

Mexico now joins 24 countries operating the C-130J, which has a global fleet of over 560 aircraft in service.

The FAM, which has operated Hercules aircraft for several decades, is updating its existing fleet with the C-130J-30 Super Hercules.

The selected model features an extended cargo hold, increasing available space by 15 feet compared to previous versions.

This move is part of Mexico’s strategy to modernise its tactical airlift capability and maintain interoperability with other nations using the same platform.

By leveraging existing experience with C-130 operations, maintenance, and logistics, FAM crews are expected to transition efficiently to the new aircraft.

Access to Lockheed Martin’s global support network is designed to help sustain operational readiness and facilitate quicker fleet modernisation.

Lockheed Martin said that the selection of C-130J comes at a time when several countries in Latin America are expressing interest in multi-role airlift solutions.

Lockheed Martin Air Mobility & Maritime Missions vice president Trish Pagan said: “This historic decision by Mexico reflects the continued trust placed in the C-130J Super Hercules by operators around the world. With their new C-130J-30, the Fuerza Aérea Mexicana’s tactical airlift capability will deliver unmatched performance, exceptional reliability, and the versatility to perform all 20 missions the C-130J is certified to execute across Mexico, throughout Latin America, and worldwide.”

In related developments, Collins Aerospace, a business unit of RTX, has signed three-year parts distribution agreements with Integrated Procurement Technologies, S3 AeroDefense, and Derco, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin, to improve logistics and hardware support for wheels and brakes on the C-130 Hercules.

The agreements seek to streamline support for operators currently flying with Collins wheels and brakes, as well as for those considering upgrades.

Collins Aerospace’s brakes for the Hercules feature DURACARB technology, which is designed to extend service life while reducing maintenance needs and overall operational costs.

The C-130 Hercules is currently operated by more than 70 countries and has seen use in every significant US conflict since 1954.

The aircraft’s capabilities include landing on short or unprepared runways inaccessible to fighter jets.

Collins Aerospace, landing systems vice president and general manager Matt Maurer said: “These distribution agreements will help ensure fleet readiness for our customers, enabling them to operate where they’re needed most.”

In October last year, Marshall Aerospace entered into a new agreement with Dowty, a GE Aerospace business, to enhance support services for the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.