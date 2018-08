Mercury Systems has been contracted to deliver precision-engineered radio frequency (RF) converter subsystems for an advanced airborne electronic protection application.

The $8.4m order has been awarded by an undisclosed defence prime contractor and will be included in the company’s fiscal 2018 (FY18) fourth quarter.

Mercury Systems Advanced Microelectronics Solutions Group senior vice-president and general manager Charlie Leader said: “As our adversaries continue seeking new ways to exploit the electromagnetic spectrum against our warfighters, it is imperative that we empower our military forces with the most advanced electronic warfare (EW) capabilities on the ground, at sea and in the air.



“The company uses advanced modelling tools and scalable Advanced Microelectronics Centers to supply affordable RF and microwave solutions for EW applications.”

“We are honoured to support our valued defence prime contractor customers and the US warfighter with densely integrated, high-performance RF microelectronics designed and manufactured in our Advanced Microelectronics Centers.”

Deliveries of the new RF microelectronics subsystems are expected to be carried out by the company over the next several quarters.

Mercury Systems’ advanced miniaturisation and ruggedisation capabilities help address the needs of size, weight and power (SWaP)-constrained applications while providing optimum levels of performance to the military forces.

In January, the company secured a $12m order from an undisclosed defence prime contractor for the supply of SWaP-optimised RF modules to be integrated into an advanced airborne EW system.

The order was booked in the company’s FY18 second quarter.