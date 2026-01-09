MDA Space deals with communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.com.

MDA Space has secured an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) under the Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) programme.

This arrangement enables MDA Space to compete for future assignments aimed at supporting the US’ efforts to enhance defence capabilities across land, sea, air, cyberspace, and space.

MDA Space, based in Brampton, Canada, specialises in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, as well as space exploration and infrastructure.

The company employs over 3,800 space professionals across Canada, the US, and the UK.

MDA Space CEO Mike Greenley said: “As a long-time trusted mission partner to space and defence organisations worldwide, MDA Space is committed to delivering mission-critical solutions and strategic operational capabilities.

“Our selection for the Missile Defense Agency SHIELD IDIQ is a recognition of the technology, talent and expertise MDA Space offers to meet defence, security and sovereignty requirements.”

In addition to MDA Space, Tetra Tech, US-based consulting and engineering services provider, also announced receipt of a similar IDIQ contract for the SHIELD programme.

The contracts allow awardees to develop and supply new capabilities to military personnel with increased speed and operational flexibility.

The SHIELD programme is part of MDA’s strategy to fast-track the development, integration and maintenance of layered defences designed to protect the US from changing missile and aerial threats.

Through this initiative, the agency aims to rapidly implement advanced systems capable of detecting, tracking and countering threats including ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons and other airborne platforms.

The SHIELD IDIQ contract has a ceiling value of $151bn.

Last month, r4 Federal, a subsidiary of r4 Technologies was named an awardee on the SHIELD multiple-award IDIQ contract last month.

HiddenLayer, an AI security company, has also recently received a place on the MDA’s SHIELD contract.