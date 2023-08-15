The six advanced Cayuse Warrior Plus Attack/Scout aircraft will be equipped with precision weapons capability. Source: MD Helicopters

MD Helicopters (MDH), a respected name in military and public safety aircraft, has signed a contract with a Middle East ally, solidifying its commitment to providing security assets.

The deal entails the delivery of six advanced Cayuse Warrior Plus Attack/Scout aircraft equipped with precision weapons capability and the upgrading of six Armed MD 530F helicopters with glass cockpit technology.

This collaboration will bolster counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism efforts through nationwide area security, tactical reconnaissance, convoy escort, and drug interdiction missions.

Under the guidance of President and CEO Brad Pederson, MD Helicopters expresses appreciation for the confidence shown by allied forces in their ability to deliver assets for security missions.

“We are honoured for the trust ally forces have put in us to provide safe, reliable assets for their security missions,” says MD Helicopters President and CEO Brad Pederson. “We are excited to showcase the capabilities of this purpose-built, best-value solution.”

A number of countries have bought helicopters from the company within the last three years. These include Afghanistan, Chile, Lebanon, Malaysia, and Nigeria.

The package negotiated with the Middle East customer comprises logistics support, including initial provisions, spare parts, and thorough pilot and maintainer training. This holistic approach ensures seamless integration and operational readiness.

According to GlobalData’s “The Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2023-2033” report, the Middle Eastern military rotorcraft market is valued at $1.3bn in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% to reach $1.8bn by 2033.

The Middle East region will account for 7.1% of the global market from 2023 to 2033. Qatar is anticipated to lead the Middle Eastern market for military rotorcraft over 2023–33, followed by Saudi Arabia and Israel.

The Cayuse Warrior and MD 530F helicopters are celebrated as tactical scouts and light attack aircraft, known for their safety features, agility, speed, and performance in confined areas. The ‘Plus’ variant elevates mission capabilities with enhanced avionics, a precision weapons system, and advanced armour.

As the delivery timeline takes shape, the first batch of deliveries is slated for 2024, marking a milestone in this partnership and strengthening MDH’s position as a reliable partner in the market for those who seek to safeguard their communities.