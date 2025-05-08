MASS aims to deliver a realistic preparation for modern EW and CEMA challenges. Credit: MASS/Speed Communications Agency Limited.

Cohort Group subsidiary MASS has introduced its SESCO training framework for individuals working in electronic warfare (EW) and cyber and electromagnetic activities (CEMA).

Unveiled at the AOC Europe, which is being held from 6-8 May 2025, in Italy, the training methodology is structured around five principal phases: simulation, emulation, stimulation, calibration, and operation.

This approach is designed to elevate individuals from a basic level of understanding to full operational readiness in EW and CEMA disciplines, says MASS.

MASS managing director Keith Norton said: “Preparation and training are crucial to ensuring EW operators have the skills and experience needed to navigate a congested and contested electromagnetic environment before deployment.

“This is where the SESCO approach is unique – it enables personnel to train in a realistic environment, facing the challenges of congestion to apply their classroom-based learning.”

Incorporating MASS’ established EW training solutions like Networked Electronic Warfare Training Simulator (NEWTS), the SESCO system mirrors the four-stage intelligence cycle to provide an immersive learning environment.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

This design aims to replicate the high-pressure conditions found in actual field operations.

According to the company, the incorporation of NEWTS within the SESCO framework allows for passive training, avoiding the creation of a radio frequency (RF) footprint that could be detected and exploited by opposing forces.

This feature is particularly important for maintaining security during training exercises, which are often reflective of real-world combat scenarios.

MASS explains the initial stages of the SESCO methodology are conducted in a classroom setting. This foundational phase focuses on theoretical learning.

The ‘Simulate’ phase focuses on scenario-based training using MASS’ NEWTS capability and representative data to mirror the EW/CEMA process in a simple electromagnetic environment without emitting RF signals.

The ‘Emulate’ phase advances this by introducing a realistic contested electromagnetic environment. It combines NEWTS with BATTLEYE technology to apply in-phase and quadrature (IQ) signals to the real-world spectrum, still without producing an RF footprint.

Following this, the latter half of the training transitions to a field environment, where participants can apply their classroom-acquired knowledge in practical exercises.

In the ‘Stimulate’ phase, trainees work with signals of interest generated via wire to stimulate original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in-service equipment, again avoiding RF emissions.

The ‘Calibrate’ stage offers the capability to adjust OEM in-service gear and subject troops engaged in exercises to particular signals of interest (SOI) through RF emissions from predetermined locations. This phase is designed to create an authentic training environment that closely mirrors actual operational conditions.

Finally, the ‘Operate’ phase ensures personnel are fully prepared for deployment. It includes mission planning, rehearsals, equipment testing and calibration as well as testing and trialling of standard operating procedures (SOPs), tactics techniques and procedures (TTPs) and concept of operations (CONOPS).

MASS CEMA consultant principal and training head Stuart Willumsen said: “For EW operators, analysts and commanders to feel confident and prepared for operations, we must go beyond classroom learning.

“By combining theoretical understanding with the experience of operating in a safe, yet realistically congested simulated contemporary multi-threat environment, EW staff gain the knowledge, skills, and practical insights needed to secure operational advantage and develop professionally.”