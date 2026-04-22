MAS and Lockheed Martin agree to establish an F-35 depot in Canada. Credit: © L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

MAS, a L3Harris Technologies company, has entered into an agreement with Lockheed Martin to create a collaborative framework for setting up an F-35 Air Vehicle Depot in Canada.

This move follows the Canadian government’s selection of MAS as a strategic sustainment partner for the country’s CF-35 programme.

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Under the terms of the new framework, the two companies will form a joint executive steering committee to specify the depot’s capabilities, develop training initiatives for the workforce, and outline sustainment solutions.

The collaboration will enhance Canada’s capacity to manage aircraft maintenance domestically and generate specialised employment opportunities, L3Harris stated.

L3Harris intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance president Jason Lambert said: “Depot-level sustainment means Canada’s aerospace workforce will perform the same advanced maintenance currently done in only a handful of locations worldwide.

“Our 40-year fighter sustainment heritage, combined with Lockheed Martin’s 5th Generation expertise, makes this the right partnership at the right time.”

According to L3Harris, nearly 30 Canadian suppliers are expected to participate in the industrial base anchored by the depot, contributing approximately $3.2m per jet across the global F-35 fleet, which numbers over 1,325 aircraft.

The F-35 is operated by 20 countries, with global procurement commitments exceeding 3,500 units.

Lockheed Martin vice president and F-35 programme general manager Chauncey McIntosh said: “This collaboration delivers on Canada’s requirement to develop in-country sustainment capability and to operate and maintain the Canadian F-35 fleet independently.

“With Lockheed Martin’s experience establishing sustainment capabilities around the world, our joint effort with MAS is expected to deliver fleet readiness, air superiority and increased economic benefits.”

Last month, the Canadian government awarded MAS two contracts totalling a combined initial value of about $1.1bn to provide sustainment and material support services for the Royal Canadian Air Force’s fleet of nine CC-330 Husky multi-role Tanker and Transport aircraft.