The new agreement targets enhanced and efficient support for Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules operators worldwide. Credit: Marshall of Cambridge (Holdings) Limited.

Marshall Aerospace has entered into a new agreement with Dowty, a GE Aerospace business, to enhance support services for the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

The two companies agreed to introduce a standardised pricing structure for the repair and overhaul of the aircraft’s propellers.

Under the terms of the agreement, C-130J operators will now have access to Dowty’s products and services through Marshall Aerospace.

Marshall Aerospace maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services and solutions director Chris Dare said: “We are excited to work so closely with Dowty to offer cost-effective support that will benefit C-130J operators around the world. Our partnership is built on the common ground shared by two British aerospace pioneers with strong engineering legacies and leading roles in today’s C-130 ecosystem.”

Since 1994, the C-130J has been equipped with Dowty’s R391 composite propeller system, which operates alongside Rolls-Royce AE 2100 turboprop engine.

Historically, Marshall Aerospace played a pivotal role during the development phase of the C-130J in the early 1990s.

Lockheed Martin commissioned Marshall Aerospace to modify an older generation C-130K to serve as a test bed for the new engine and propeller configuration.

This involved replacing the T56 engine with an AE 2100 turboprop and fitting the prototype R391 propeller with assistance from Dowty.

The success of this modification enabled the subsequent introduction of the C-130J model.

This model is the latest of US Air Force’s principal tactical cargo and personnel transport aircraft C-130. It is equipped with glass cockpit, advanced digital avionics, and an updated propulsion system with a six-bladed propeller.

Its cargo bay has more than 4,500ft³ of usable space and can handle loads up to 37,216lb.

In January 2025, Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group extended their MRO service contracts for eight C-130J aircraft belonging to the Royal Danish Air Force and Royal Norwegian Air Force.

