Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group has secured contract extensions to continue providing maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for eight Royal Danish Air Force (RDAF) and Royal Norwegian Air Force (RNoAF) C-130J aircraft.
This agreement prolongs Marshall’s longstanding relationships with these air forces, dating back to 1977 with Norway and 1986 with Denmark.
Both air forces currently operate four C-130J aircraft, with support jointly negotiated since 2012 through a collaborative procurement process between the Danish and Norwegian defence logistics organisations.
The new agreement extends the current contract by two years, with options for further extensions.
The eight Hercules C-130J aircraft, operated by the RDAF and RNoAF, will undergo maintenance checks including C, C2 and D checks at Marshall’s Cambridge facility to ensure they remain operationally ready.
The RDAF uses its fleet for various missions, including troop support and Arctic region operations, while the RNoAF’s aircraft are for tactical missions and humanitarian efforts.
Marshall MRO Services and Solutions director Chris Dare said: “We are delighted to extend our support for both the Royal Danish Air Force and Royal Norwegian Air Force.
“We will continue to cultivate these long-standing relationships, working with the evolving needs of both customers as we provide high-quality, low-risk depth maintenance with industry-leading turnaround times.”
This announcement follows the recent delivery of a C-130J-30 Super Hercules with the Block 8.1 upgrade to the RNoAF in February in 2024.
In November 2024, Marshall was recognised by Lockheed Martin as an authorised Center of Excellence for C-130 Hercules centre wing box replacements.