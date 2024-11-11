Destini’s wholly owned subsidiary has been awarded a three-year new air force maintenance contract by the Ministry of Defence Malaysia (MINDEF).
Valued at approximately RM33.05m ($7.49m), the new contract has boosted the group’s order book to more than RM800m, improving earnings visibility through 2027.
The contract includes maintenance services for airborne safety and survival equipment, required for improved operational readiness and safety of the Malaysia Air Force.
It commences on 11 November and will extend through to 10 November 2027.
As part of the contract, Destini Prima will provide a performance bond and take part in the Professional Training and Education for Growing Entrepreneurs – Ready to Work (PROTÉGÉ-RTW) programme.
Destini executive director Ismail Mustaffa said: “This contract reaffirms Destini’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards in the maintenance and safety of critical Air Force assets. We are fully dedicated to ensuring quality and reliability in all aspects of our work, supporting the Ministry of Defence in its mission to safeguard the nation.
“The awarded contract is anticipated to have a positive impact on Destini’s financial performance, contributing to both earnings growth and enhancement of net assets starting from the financial year ending 30 June 2025 and throughout the duration of the contract. Our current order book has expanded to around RM824m, and our tender book is approximately RM777m.”
In May, MINDEF announced RM7.3bn in contracts to strengthen national defence.
It sealed 40 deals during the Defence Services Asia (DSA) Exhibition & Conference 2024 and National Security (NATSEC) Asia 2024.