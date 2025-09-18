The programme initially targets automation in tool path generation for airframe skins and panels. Credit: Machina Labs.

Machina Labs has been awarded a contract by the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) aimed at enhancing the capabilities of its RoboCraftsman platform.

The multi-year contract has been granted by the AFRL in collaboration with the US Department of Defense’s (DoD) Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) Institute.

It aims to address modernisation needs within the DoD’s sustainment processes by expanding the RoboCraftsman platform with advanced AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities.

The RoboCraftsman platform integrates robotics and AI-driven process controls to expedite the production of complex metal parts and structures. It supports a diverse array of defence platforms, including aircraft, missiles, vehicles, and weapon systems.

The initial phase of the contract will concentrate on automating tool path generation for airframe skins and panels. These components are essential for maintaining the operational readiness of the fleet.

By combining AI and ML with data from RoboCraftsman systems, the programme will automate tool path generation specifically for airframe production.

The project also sets the groundwork for expanding these technological advancements to additional sustainment uses.

Machina Labs CEO and co-founder Edward Mehr said: “This award underscores RoboCraftsman’s role in the DoD’s sustainment modernisation strategy.

“Our mission is to deliver a portable manufacturing solution that can operate closer to the point of need, even in contested logistics environments. This enables mission-critical components to be produced faster, more efficiently, and without dependency on traditional tooling.”

These new capabilities are anticipated to assist DoD’s stakeholders by reducing Mission Impaired Capability Awaiting Parts (MICAP) ratios, decreasing production timelines, and enhancing the availability of critical aircraft.

Moreover, these improvements are aligned with Machina Labs’ strategy to expand the reach of RoboCraftsman’s AI-driven, software-defined manufacturing platform across multiple markets such as defence, aerospace, automotive, and industrial sectors.

In April, the US Air Force’s Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO) selected Machina Labs for a contract involving the RoboCraftsman platform.

This contract integrates Machina Labs’ portable AI-driven manufacturing solution into the Air Force’s sustainment strategy, aiming to accelerate the production and qualification of key aircraft components at required locations.

