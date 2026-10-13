Lyntris is a defence technology company delivering integrated sensing, communications, and mission systems. Credit: frank333/Shutterstock.com.

US-based Lyntris has been selected by Intelsat General Communications as the payload integrator for the US Space Force’s Protected Tactical Satellite Communications–Global (PTS-G) programme.

The PTS-G initiative seeks to build a geostationary constellation aimed at improving tactical satellite communications resilience by leveraging the Protected Tactical Waveform (PTW).

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This approach is designed to provide armed forces with more secure communications while supplementing existing legacy SATCOM infrastructure with a distributed network that can withstand the potential loss of individual satellites.

Under a multiple-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract structure overseen by Space Systems Command, the programme carries a contract ceiling of $4bn.

Intelsat General Communications, an SES Space & Defence company, is acting as the prime contractor for the project.

Lyntris will deliver the core radiofrequency (RF) payload architecture, precision pointing systems, and antenna technologies that will underpin the constellation’s protected communications capability.

The company has more than 30 years’ experience supplying antenna and RF systems for military missions in multiple orbital regimes.

The payload integration and testing for the PTS-G satellites will be conducted at Lyntris’ facility in Longmont, Colorado.

According to the company, initial operational capability for the satellite network is targeted for fiscal year 2029.

The programme is managed by the Space Systems Command, based at Los Angeles Air Force Base, California.

Lyntris CEO Brian Morrison said: “Being selected as the payload integrator for PTS-G is validation of the mission critical RF and resilient pointing capability our team has built over decades — and the proprietary IP that lets us move from design to flight at the speed this mission demands.

“This is exactly the kind of mission-critical work Lyntris was built to deliver, and I couldn’t be more proud of the team.”